Madison Heights —  The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told residents Tuesday they are continuing to treat groundwater contamination at the former Electro-Plating Services in Madison Heights, but remediation could cost taxpayers $4 million.

Yellow-green liquid containing toxic chemicals oozed onto the bank of Interstate 696 in December from the basement of the former electro-plating operation.

Officials told residents during a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday that the Madison Heights building was the only site the EPA continued work on through the pandemic.

In July, the EPA launched a pilot study of treating the groundwater contamination by injecting treatment chemicals, called reagents, directly into the soil.

They added a treatment at the site to provide a permeable barrier.

"The materials are injected into the ground above a layer of clay at a high rate of pressure, and as the contaminated water moves through the area, it is actually treated through the barrier," said Tricia Edwards of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Initial studies found 80% of the contaminants were removed, including hexavalent chromium, trichloroethylene, cyanide and PFAS or perfluorooctanoic substances, said Tracy Kecskemeti, supervisor of the EPA's southeast Michigan district.

"We did find PFAS in the groundwater and the site, but because this is a plating operation, it wasn’t unexpected," Kecskemeti said. "It’s used in a range of operations including chrome plating. So, I consider it one of a number of contaminants. It’s not the main driver but it complicates the remediation plan."

The EPA has collected more than 300,000 gallons of contaminated groundwater and hauled it off-site for treatment and disposal. Another 10,000 remains on the site, officials said.

The site did not meet the threshold for a Superfund Redevelopment because there are no drinking water receptors in the area and there is a low risk of migration, Kecskemeti said.

"We needed something that can treat all three of the contaminants as it moved through the soil," she said. "The main thing to keep in mind is no one is drinking this water. We expect an 80% removal and we’re going to continue to monitor this site to study it for long-term solutions."

As groundwater naturally migrates through the soil, the chemicals used to treat the pollutants will flow through the injection areas between the Electro-Plating Services building and the I-696 service drive, as well as along the top of the I-696 embankment.

Road crews also lined the sanitary pipes and storm sewers and removed the bypass system this summer. Officials anticipate having the full-scale injection of the reagents in September. In late December, the EPA plans to demobilize the site and transfer it back to EGLE.

Inside the shuttered chemical plant on I-696
The following photos were provided in a Michigan Department of Environmental Quality report from 2016 on the shuttered Electro-Plating Service building.
The following photos were provided in a Michigan Department of Environmental Quality report from 2016 on the shuttered Electro-Plating Service building. Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Containers stored immediately inside south entry way
Containers stored immediately inside south entry way Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Corrosive liquids container label
Corrosive liquids container label Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Containers stored immediately inside south entry way
Containers stored immediately inside south entry way Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage, first floor
Representative container storage, first floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage, first floor
Representative container storage, first floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage
Representative container storage Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Storage of miscellaneous debris blocking exit
Storage of miscellaneous debris blocking exit Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Sewer discharge point
Sewer discharge point Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
"Sand blast cabinet," aluminum oxide shavings
"Sand blast cabinet," aluminum oxide shavings Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Basement "pit" receiving liquid leakage from plating bath floor above
Basement "pit" receiving liquid leakage from plating bath floor above Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Pooled leakage in basement
Pooled leakage in basement Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Pooled leakage in basement
Pooled leakage in basement Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage in basement
Representative container storage in basement Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Missing bay door facing north, purported cyanide storage in totes against wall
Missing bay door facing north, purported cyanide storage in totes against wall Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Metal bin purportedly containing cyanide waste
Metal bin purportedly containing cyanide waste Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative solids storage in basement
Representative solids storage in basement Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative solids storage in basement
Representative solids storage in basement Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Tote labeled as sodium hydroxide but containing solid material in basement
Tote labeled as sodium hydroxide but containing solid material in basement Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Corroded and leaking containers with cooper cyanide label in basement
Corroded and leaking containers with cooper cyanide label in basement Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Corroded and leaking containers with copper cyanide label in basement
Corroded and leaking containers with copper cyanide label in basement Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage
Representative container storage Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Spilled liquids on plating bath floor
Spilled liquids on plating bath floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage
Representative container storage Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative plating bath
Representative plating bath Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage on plating bath floor
Representative container storage on plating bath floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage on plating bath floor
Representative container storage on plating bath floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
50-kilogram cyanide container, with powder or crystals on container surface
50-kilogram cyanide container, with powder or crystals on container surface Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage
Representative container storage Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage, without covers
Representative container storage, without covers Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative plating bath floor containers
Representative plating bath floor containers Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Purported containers of trichloroethylene for degreasing on plating bath floor
Purported containers of trichloroethylene for degreasing on plating bath floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Spilled liquid of unknown origin
Spilled liquid of unknown origin Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage
Representative container storage Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage, purported plating bath filters
Representative container storage, purported plating bath filters Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage, top floor
Representative container storage, top floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage, top floor
Representative container storage, top floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage
Representative container storage Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage, top floor
Representative container storage, top floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage, top floor. These containers had been consolidated and numbered by inventory contractor
Representative container storage, top floor. These containers had been consolidated and numbered by inventory contractor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Missing bay door on north side of building
Missing bay door on north side of building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Recently installed plastic and foam berm in adjacent building
Recently installed plastic and foam berm in adjacent building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Corroded container in adjacent building
Corroded container in adjacent building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Hydrochloric acid storage in adjacent building
Hydrochloric acid storage in adjacent building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage in adjacent building, some unlabeled and compatibility with acid unknown
Representative container storage in adjacent building, some unlabeled and compatibility with acid unknown Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage in adjacent building
Representative container storage in adjacent building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage in adjacent building
Representative container storage in adjacent building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
South side of building facing 10 Mile Road
South side of building facing 10 Mile Road Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative conditions inside main building
Representative conditions inside main building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Sludge drying in basement. Note purported F006 listed hazardous waste used as berm material
Sludge drying in basement. Note purported F006 listed hazardous waste used as berm material Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Sludge drying in basement. Note purported F006 listed hazardous waste used as berm material
Sludge drying in basement. Note purported F006 listed hazardous waste used as berm material Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
View of plating bath floor
View of plating bath floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
View of plating bath floor
View of plating bath floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage
Representative container storage Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
View of missing wall area on top floor of main building
View of missing wall area on top floor of main building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Laboratory area inside main building
Laboratory area inside main building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Laboratory area inside main building
Laboratory area inside main building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Representative container storage inside adjacent building
Representative container storage inside adjacent building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
South side of 901 E. 10 Mile Road building
South side of 901 E. 10 Mile Road building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
    EPA costs have been $2.2 million to date and officials anticipate another $2 million on the in-situ treatment and continued operations until the end of the year.

    The EPA agreed to take on the operations and expects quarterly groundwater monitoring that will cost $50,000, maintenance $45,000 every three-to-five years, and five- to 10-year maintenance costs of as much $330,000, Edwards said.

    "We tried numerous treatment reagents to treat the contaminated water … we got an 87% reduction in the PFAS that’s anticipated to last longer as we move forward," Edwards said.

    Kecskemeti said they offered nine options to the state, all of which cost just as much. 

    "All have really significant costs; none were low-dollar projects," she said. "The groundwater is already contaminated outside the footprint, so we were already going to have to find some way to manage it."

    EGLE requested the EPA's help at the site in December. 

    Gary Sayers of Bloomfield Hills, the owner of the Electro-Plating Services buildings, was sentenced to a year in federal prison this year after pleading guilty to illegal handling of hazardous waste at the defunct site and two other buildings.

    Sayers was given early release in April and assigned to home confinement. EPA officials plan to demolish the site in efforts to remedy it, but the owner appealed twice in court.

    The Oakland County District Court upheld the ruling to demolish the buildings 901, 945, and 959 East 10 Mile Road and repair 925 East 10 Mile as soon as the EPA can obtain funding for it.

    The company was issued a cease-and-desist order in December 2016 after inspectors discovered an estimated 5,000 corroded drums, vats and other containers of hazardous waste at the site, according to the EPA.

     A $2 million cleanup effort began in June 2017. Crews removed chemicals from the property but did not clean up soil or groundwater contamination.

    Since 1967, the company has used copper, tin, bronze, cadmium, nickel, chrome, gold, silver, zinc and lead for electroplating operations, leaving behind hazardous wastes including sodium cyanide, trichloroethylene and lead, according to the EPA.

    Melissa Marsh, a spokeswoman for the city, said city water is coming from the Detroit River.

    “When people are filling their pools or watering their grass, that water is coming from the river, not the impacted area," she said.

    Kecskemeti said they will continue to work on the site, although it's unclear when the next steps can be taken.

    "Once the building’s demolished, we can start addressing the removal outside the building's footprint," she said. "The system being presented to you isn’t the last or final thing on the site, we’re going to make sure it’s working and addressed along the way."

