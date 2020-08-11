Police released this image of a SUV suspected in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian. (Photo: Birmingham Police Department)

Closeup image of SUV (Photo: Birmingham Police Department)

Birmingham police are seeking a hit-and-run driver they say killed a pedestrian over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 1:48 a.m. on northbound Woodward, south of Maple.

The person was driving a dark-colored SUV, either a black or maroon Chevrolet Traverse, 2013-2017, police said. The vehicle had a broken headlight/fog light and also has front driver’s side bumper damage.

Police did not release information about the pedestrian who was killed. But Fox 2 Detroit reported he was a homeless man whom the community took care of.

Any one with information about the incident or driver is asked to contact Birmingham Police at (248)530-1770.

