A Pontiac man has been arrested and charged with prostituting and sex trafficking college-age women throughout Oakland County, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday.

Dallas Ephraim Jordan-King, 23, was arraigned in 52-3 District Court in Auburn Hills before Magistrate Marie Soma.

According to authorities, Jordan-King operated a prostitution and sex trafficking criminal enterprise that victimized at least nine women in Auburn Hills, Madison Heights, Pontiac and elsewhere in the county.

The investigation was initiated by the Auburn Hills Police Department, which learned that Jordan-King befriended college-age women and groomed them to work as prostitutes, according to Nessel's office. Jordan-King also allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

From July 2018 through Oct. 5, 2019, in Auburn Hills, Pontiac, Madison Heights and elsewhere, Jordan-King reportedly operated a prostitution and sex trafficking criminal enterprise, comprised of at least nine victims.

The investigation into Jordan-King’s alleged sex trafficking and prostitution enterprise was initiated by the Auburn Hills Police Department. During the investigation, Auburn Hills detectives discovered multiple incidents of Jordan-King’s alleged behavior that indicated he would befriend numerous young college-age females and groom them to engage in sexual activity for profit, from which Jordan-King benefited. The investigation also revealed that Jordan-King allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

Joining Auburn Hills in the investigation was the FBI Oakland County Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, including Madison Heights police and Oakland County sheriff's deputies.

“We are very pleased to bring charges against this individual," Auburn Hills police chief Jeff Baker said in a statement. "This case was especially disturbing in that this suspect sought out his targets at various colleges."

Jordan-King is charged with:

One count of forced labor/commercial sex, a 15-year felony;

Two counts of pandering, a 20-year felony;

One count of accepting earnings of prostitution, a 20-year felony;

One count of transportation for prostitution, a 20-year felony;

One count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony; and

One count of felony firearm, a two-year felony.

The court imposed a $30,000 cash bond. Jordan-King is scheduled for his next court appearance on Aug. 20.

Jordan-King was also arraigned in a separate case in 50th District Court in Pontiac before Judge Michael Martinez on one count of child sexually abusive material-production, a 20-year felony. That court imposed a $25,000 cash bond.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/08/11/pontiac-man-charged-trafficking-college-age-women-sex/3349044001/