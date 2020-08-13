Reward offered for man suspected of taking photos under female's skirt at Meijer

Police are looking for a man who they said may have taken photos under a female's skirt in a Meijer store in Commerce Township on Wednesday.

The person followed at least one female and "may have taken photos of her "including under/up her clothing," police said in a news release. The man appeared to carry a car wash brush and "when the victim went to bend over to pick up an item, the suspect pushed the brush under her skirt."

Surveillance footage from the store at 1703 Haggerty Road appeared to show the victim's description of events, police said.

The individual left in a black Ford F-150 pickup with a cargo carrier attached to the hitch.

Police describe the person as in his 50's, with gray hair and balding. He was wearing a blue T-shirt with a red, white and blue state of Michigan logo on the front. He also wore a white N95-type facial mask.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP, which is offering a reward. Callers can remain anonymous.