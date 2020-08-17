Pontiac woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend, daughter, 8

Pontiac — A woman is in jail for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend and her own 8-year-old daughter Saturday, authorities said.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies were called at about 5 p.m. Saturday to a hospital for a report of two stabbing victims, a man and a female child, both brought to the emergency room, police said.

The 29-year-old man had multiple stab wounds and a large laceration on his chest, officials said. The girl had a large laceration to her left arm and shoulder.

Hospital staff told deputies the person responsible for inflicting the wounds was in the emergency room with the wounded girl, her daughter.

Deputies spoke to staff and the people involved in the incident and learned a 36-year-old woman and the wounded man, her boyfriend, were in an argument at a home in the 20 block of Collingwood near Auburn and South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The girl tried to stop her mother from assaulting the man and was stabbed, according to officials.

Deputies arrested the woman and took her to the Oakland County Jail where she awaits charges. They also notified Child Protective Services of the incident.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez