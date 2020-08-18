Pontiac music video shoot ends with one man shot, another run over

Pontiac — A music video shoot at a Pontiac park Monday night ended with two men hospitalized Monday, after one was shot and the other run over, police said.

It was about 9 p.m. Monday when Oakland County deputies were dispatched to Shirley Park, which is south of Auburn and west of Sanford, on a report of shots fired.

They found a man wounded in the park. While deputies gave aid, the sheriff's office says the crowd of people at the park allegedly "turned hostile" and circled police and medical personnel, so additional officers were called to the scene.

Medics transported the victim to McLaren hospital. Police initially thought the man had been shot, but now believe he was run over.

That man, 23, is in stable condition after suffering cuts to his face, neck and chest, along with "multiple fractures," police said. Police believe the man was hit by a vehicle trying to flee the gunfire. Two cars at the park were hit by gunfire.

Later that night, a 34-year-old man showed up at the St. Joseph Hospital emergency room, with a gunshot wound to his arm, the sheriff's office said. But he refused to talk about the shooting. He's listed in stable condition.

Police describe the shooter as thin, possibly in his late 20s, wearing red shorts and a white T-shirt.