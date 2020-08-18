Suspected drunk driving, illegal gun and rollover: Crash 'had it all,' MSP says

A rollover crash on Interstate 696 this week led to a driver's arrest after Michigan State Police allege he was driving drunk and illegally had a gun.

The 25-year-old man "had been driving recklessly before rear-ending another vehicle" about 11:15 p.m. Monday in Southfield, causing that car to overturn, state police said on Twitter.

The other motorist's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the post.

When troopers reached the 25-year-old, they determined he had a blood alcohol level of 0.20, according to the post. The state's legal limit for driving under the influence is 0.08.

A search of the Romulus resident's vehicle led to a loaded 9 mm pistol in the center console, investigators reported.

The driver did not have a concealed pistol license, officials said. He was arrested and held at the Oakland County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon as well as a possessing a firearm and operating while intoxicated.

"Unfortunately, this incident had all of the things we have been seeing across the district in the last few months: Reckless driving, driving while impaired, carrying illegal weapons and avoidable traffic crashes," state police said.