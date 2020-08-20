Pontiac man tried to run over ex, her new boyfriend, police say

A Pontiac man is facing charges after allegedly trying to run over his ex-girlfriend and her new partner this week, Oakland County sheriff's officials said.

Deputies were called to the 600 block of Columbia about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on a report the 56-year-old had targeted the pair, "then drove through a neighbor’s fence, and took off," investigators said in a statement.

A 41-year-old woman told deputies she had been returning a vehicle to her ex-boyfriend, who was released from jail days earlier, according to the release. When she and her current boyfriend arrived on Columbia, the men started arguing, authorities said.

Surveillance footage from a home across the street showed the ex eventually returned to the vehicle. But within seconds, he "accelerated rapidly, drove over the curb and sidewalk toward the victim and her current boyfriend," sheriff's officials said.

The man also was filmed driving over the 44-year-old boyfriend’s motorcycle, which was parked on the sidewalk, and plowing through a wooden fence.

"The ex-boyfriend proceeded through that yard before crashing through the fence a second time and re-entering the roadway and fleeing the scene," investigators wrote.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officers tracked the driver to his home and arrested him there early Thursday.

He was interviewed by detectives and held at the Oakland County Jail.