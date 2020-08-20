Royal Oak city commissioner Kim Gibbs dies at 48

Royal Oak — A city councilwoman who has been in the news over the past few months for attending an anti-lockdown rally and being arrested for shoplifting, died Thursday, two weeks after she was found unconscious in her Royal Oak home.

Kim Gibbs, 48, who had been on the city council since 2017 and was running for a county commission seat this fall, had been comatose since Aug. 5, when her mother went to her Royal Oak address after she had not returned text messages for over a day.

Gibbs, who was single and lived alone, was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where she was put in hospice care two days ago, and died Thursday after life-support machines had been disconnected, said her friend and fellow councilman Randy LeVasseur. The cause of death is unknown, he said.

“Kim never regained consciousness,” said LeVasseur. “I know she had been in an auto accident a few days before her mother found her and not sure if they might have had something to do with it.”

LeVasseur said Gibbs, who was diabetic, had discussed dropping out of the commissioner race due to health reasons.

“She had some medical problems but they certainly were aggravated by other things over the past four months,” he said. “She was under a great deal of stress.”

Gibbs made news in April when she was spotted, without a mask, attending an anti-lockdown rally in Lansing. She complained afterward that she had received threatening emails and phone calls telling her to stay home.

In May, she was ticketed for shoplifting after attempting to leave a Royal Oak Meijier with unpaid groceries and other items. She pleaded guilty and was placed on 12 months probation and community service.

Gibbs, an attorney, apologized and explained she was unemployed and made a bad decision over whether to spend money on insulin or food. She rejected a suggestion by colleagues that she resign from the city commission, which censured her after the incident.

LeVasseur, who went to court this week to get Gibbs’s mother appointed her guardian and conservator, said funeral arrangements were incomplete.

