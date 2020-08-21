Bar customer accused of biting Oakland County deputy

A man is facing charges after he allegedly bit an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy at an Orion Township bar early Friday, officials said.

Deputies were called to Johnny Black’s Public House on Baldwin Road about 2 a.m for an intoxicated person, but while talking to workers, another customer started harassing them, investigators said in a statement.

The patron was told to step away several times, but he refused to comply and kept approaching the deputies, according to the release.

When one tried to escort him away, "he pushed the Deputy and came at him," authorities wrote. "The Deputy took control of the man and while attempting to secure him in handcuffs the man bit the Deputy on the right forearm, drawing blood."

The man, identified as an Orion resident in his 20s, was "highly intoxicated," officials said Friday. He was arrested and held at the Oakland County Jail.

The deputy was treated at a clinic and released pending blood test results, officials said.