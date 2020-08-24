Watch as authorities say teen driver flees deputies, crashes

A 17-year-old girl is facing charges after leading Oakland County Sheriff's deputies on a chase and crashing an SUV early Monday in Pontiac.

A deputy patrolling near South Roselawn and Auburn Avenue pulled over a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe for a traffic violation at about 12:30 a.m. As the officer spoke with the male driver, the 17-year-old girl in the passenger seat, "who had vomit on her shirt and appeared to be intoxicated, stated there was a gun in the vehicle," investigators said in a statement.

After the driver was asked step over to the patrol vehicle, the teen fell out, "proceeded to get back inside, sliding into the driver’s seat, and then sped away from the scene," investigators said.

With deputies in pursuit, the teen in the Chevy kept "driving in a reckless manner and violating several traffic laws," sheriff's officials said.

Dashcam footage captured the SUV losing control, striking an electric pole and crashing into a parked vehicle.

The teen was taken into custody, transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital for a blood draw, then held at the county jail.