Fieger to hold presser after woman 'found alive' at Detroit funeral home

Southfield — The family of a Southfield woman declared dead last weekend before workers at a Detroit funeral home discovered she was alive and still breathing, has retained attorney Geoffrey Fieger to represent their interests in the matter.

Fieger, based in Southfield, will hold a digital press conference Tuesday to discuss the case.

The Southfield Fire Department responded to a 911 call at about 7:35 a.m. Sunday. A 20-year-old woman was reported as being unresponsive, authorities said. Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said the call came from a private home, but declined to give its location, citing privacy concerns.

Medics tried "life-saving efforts" on the woman for about a half-hour, Menifee said, but the woman showed "no signs of life."

After the fire department consulted with an emergency room doctor at Providence Hospital, who declared the woman dead, the Oakland County Medical Examiner signed off on releasing the woman's body to the family.

With that sign-off, the James H. Cole Home for Funerals, in Detroit at 16100 Schaefer, took custody of the woman's body.

But workers soon realized the woman was not dead. They called 911, and Detroit Fire Department medics arrived. The woman was breathing. Her heart was beating at a rate of 80 beats per minute.

The woman, Timesha Beauchamp, is hospitalized in critical condition, said Brian Taylor, a spokesman for the Detroit Medical Center.

Southfield Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.