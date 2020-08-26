Southfield officials to give update on investigation on woman found alive

Southfield — The Southfield police and fire departments will hold a joint press conference Wednesday to discuss how a Southfield woman declared dead on Sunday was found alive at a Detroit funeral home — after she'd been in a body bag for two hours.

The press conference is expected at 10 a.m. at Southfield City Hall.

On Tuesday, attorney Geoffrey Fieger, who is representing Timesha Beauchamp, 20, said his firm will investigate any negligence on the part of authorities dispatched to her home.

"She needed to be taken to a hospital, not a funeral home," the Southfield-based attorney said.

The Southfield Fire Department has vowed a "thorough" investigation of the matter.

The day in question

The Southfield Fire Department responded to a 911 call at about 7:35 a.m. Sunday for an unresponsive woman, authorities said.

The woman suffered what was "apparently a seizure" during her normal morning routine, Fieger said. She was not breathing and her lips had lost color, he said.

Beauchamp has had cerebral palsy from birth and is on three breathing treatments a day, Fieger said.

Medics tried "life-saving efforts" on the woman for about half an hour, Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said. But the woman showed "no signs of life."

Fieger said a godmother of the woman, who works in the medical field, was at the house at the time and told authorities that Beauchamp was not dead. But they allegedly argued that the movements were involuntary, a reaction to the life-saving efforts just applied, the attorney added.

After the fire department consulted with an emergency room doctor at Providence Hospital, who declared the woman dead, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office signed off on releasing the woman's body to the family.

The woman was placed in a body bag at about 9 a.m., Fieger said. The James H. Cole Home for Funerals in Detroit on Schaefer took custody of the woman's body just before 11:30 a.m.

But workers who opened the body bag realized the woman was not dead. The workers were preparing to embalm Beauchamp.

"She was alive, her eyes were open, and she was breathing," Fieger said.

The funeral home workers called 911, and Detroit Fire Department medics arrived. The woman was breathing. Her heart was beating at a rate of 80 beats per minute.

Beauchamp remains hospitalized in critical condition, said Brian Taylor, a spokesman for the Detroit Medical Center.

