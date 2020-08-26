Woman's head cracked during vehicular assault in Pontiac alley

Pontiac — A 39-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a pickup truck Tuesday night in a Pontiac alley, police said.

The vehicular assault took place about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of West Huron. That's west of North Johnson.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call from the woman's boyfriend, who identified himself as a witness to the assault.

His girlfriend called to say she had car trouble, and he walked to meet her.

The man told police that while his girlfriend was standing in an alley, a pickup accelerated behind her and hit her before fleeing west on West Huron.

Medics transported the victim to McLaren hospital with "skull, rib and leg fractures," police said. She is in critical condition and at risk of death.

Police say the vehicle is a full-size extended cab pickup truck, but did not offer its color or a specific model.

Investigators did recover footage of the truck fleeing the scene, but not of the assault itself.