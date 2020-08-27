Bouchard: Deputy Oakland County sheriff dies at 63

Pontiac — A veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office died at his home at age 63 last weekend, Sheriff Mike Bouchard announced Thursday.

Deputy Sheriff Robert Johnson joined the sheriff's office in 2005 and worked in a court security capacity at 52-2 District Court in Independence Township. He had retired in 2003 from the Waterford Township Police Department.

Johnson died Saturday at his Grand Blanc Township home "unexpectedly," according to a tribute Bouchard offered Thursday on his Twitter page.