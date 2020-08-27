Man arrested in quadruple shooting in Pontiac that killed 3

Pontiac — Three people are dead and a fourth is seriously injured after a shooting late Wednesday night at a Pontiac apartment complex, police said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the police agency for Pontiac, was dispatched about 9:10 p.m. to the 200 block of Carriage Circle Drive. That's south of Auburn and east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police had received multiple 911 calls about a shooting. They arrived to find four people shot.

A man on the front porch, 28, had died by the time police arrived.

Three other men were found on the front lawn and inside the home, and medics took them all to a hospital.

Two of them, 29 and 39 years old, also died from their injuries.

The surviving victim is a 25-year-old who is listed in serious condition.

Police believe the shooting resulted from a dispute between neighbors, which dates back to an alleged 2014 assault.

The home where the victims were found belongs to the suspect, police said. He's a 32-year-old man. Police say the victims had been on his front porch. They believe the man grabbed a handgun and fired on the four men before fleeing his home.

The suspect turned himself in at a sheriff's office substation in Pontiac. After investigators interviewed him, they transported him to Oakland County Jail, where he waits pending any charges.

Police recovered the gun believed to have been used in the shooting about a half-mile from the scene, on the 700 block of Whittemore.