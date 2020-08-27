MSP speeding stop in Royal Oak nets illegal gun, driver with felony warrants

A traffic stop on Interstate 696 in Royal Oak on Wednesday netted the recovery of an illegally held gun and the arrest of two people.

A Metro North trooper who stopped a car for driving 23 miles above the highway's 70 mph speed limit saw the passenger "was 'open carrying' a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol in his right pocket" without a proper license, investigators said in a statement.

Further investigation found the driver, a 23-year-old man from Eastpointe, was a convicted felon with multiple felony arrest warrants, according to the release.

The passenger, a 23-year-old Detroit resident, "admitted to purchasing a pistol for the driver, who he knew was a felon," state police said.

Both men were arrested.

The driver was held at the Macomb County Jail on the felony warrants as authorities seek charges, state police said.

The passenger was taken to the Oakland County Jail. He was expected to be charged with carrying a concealed weapon, MSP said.