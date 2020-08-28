Pontiac man faces 10 felony charges in triple homicide

Pontiac — A 32-year-old Pontiac man faces three counts of premeditated murder in a triple homicide that police say stemmed from a years-long dispute between neighbors.

Authorities say four people were shot in total at Kenneth Clay's home on Wednesday night. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office filed the charges Friday.

Thursday:3 slain among 4 shot in dispute between neighbors in Pontiac

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the police agency for Pontiac, was dispatched about 9:10 p.m. to the 200 block of Carriage Circle Drive, south of Auburn and east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police had received multiple 911 calls about a shooting. They arrived to find four people shot.

"All the victims had been on the front porch of the shooter’s home instead of their own," the sheriff's office said Friday in a statement. "The responsible proceeded to go outside armed with a handgun and opened fire on all four victims before fleeing the scene."

A man on the front porch, 28, had died by the time police arrived. Police identified him as Dominique Williams.

Three other men were found on the front lawn and inside the home, and medics took them all to a hospital.

Two of them, 29 and 39 years old, also died from their injuries.

Police identified those men as Montray Morris, 29, and Kenrick Lanehart, 39.

The surviving victim is a 25-year-old, who is listed in serious condition. Police did not identify that man.

Clay turned himself in to police that night. Investigators recovered the gun believed to be used in the shooting about a half-mile away on the 700 block of Whittemore.

Clay faces 10 felony charges: three counts of first-degree premeditated murder, five counts of felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, and firearms possession by a felon.

The previous felony owes to a 2014 guilty plea for carrying a concealed weapon in Auburn Hills.

Clay was arraigned Friday by Judge Michael Martinez at Pontiac's 50th District Court. Martinez denied Clay bond. He will remain at Oakland County Jail as his case proceeds.

Clay is due back in court on Sept. 8 before Judge Cynthia Walker.