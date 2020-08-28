SUBSCRIBE NOW
OAKLAND COUNTY

Farmington Hills police seek tips after report of fight, gunshots at apartment complex

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Farmington Hills police are investigating after a report of a fight and gunfire at an apartment complex Friday.

About 5 p.m.,officers were called to the Retreat at Farmington Hills near 12 Mile Road and Middlebelt after someone complained about a fight and shots fired in the parking lot, investigators said in a statement.

A dark, newer model SUV containing several people who may have involved had just fled the scene just before officers arrived. 

A man at the scene also fled on foot as police appeared. Officers failed to find him after an extensive search.

He was is described as being in his 20s, 130-140 pounds, medium height, wearing black jogging pants with a white stripe and carrying a black backpack.

Meanwhile, investigators said there were no reports of any injuries or information "that indicates a threat to the public at this time," police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at  248-871-2610.  

