Three girls wounded in drive-by shooting in Pontiac

Pontiac — Three girls were wounded late Saturday night during a drive-by shooting, authorities said.

The incident took place at 10:24 p.m. on Dudley Avenue, where Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were called on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the girls — a 10-month-old, 7-year-old and 11-year-old — wounded.

The sheriff's office did not have the children's conditions or the circumstances of what occurred. They said they are still searching for a suspect.

It's Pontiac's second shooting this week. Four people were shot at the home of Kenneth Clay on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old Pontiac man faces three counts of premeditated murder in a triple homicide that police say stemmed from a years-long dispute between neighbors.

