Beaumont lifts visitor ban at Farmington Hills hospital

Beaumont Health has lifted a visitor ban at its Farmington Hills hospital, officials said Monday.

Effective at 8 a.m. Monday, the hospital has the same visitation policy as other Beaumont facilities.

The health care system implemented the ban Aug. 13 after an increase in COVID-19 cases. "Since that time, the hospital campus has seen a reduction in the number of new cases with family members, staff and patients," the company said in a statement.

Under Beaumont Health's COVID-19 guidelines, all visitors are required to be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness before entering its facilities. Individuals with symptoms of respiratory illness will not be permitted to visit patients.

Visitors will also be required to clean their hands upon entry/exit to the acute care campus, patient's room and before/after eating or using the rest room. In addition, masks must always be worn.

