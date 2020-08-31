Probe of illegal rave club in Pontiac leads to drug seizures, 3 arrests

Pontiac — Three Oakland County men face drug charges following the recent seizure of ketamine and cocaine at a Pontiac address that was part of an investigation of an illegal underground rave club in that city.

The Oakland County Narcotics Enforcement Team said it seized 124.9 grams of cocaine and 118.9 grams of animal tranquilizer ketamine while executing a search warrant Thursday in the 30 block of Dakota Street. Safes containing the drugs, drug manufacturing and packaging material and $7,555 in cash also were seized, along with two arctic foxes found in the backyard. The animals were turned over to the county animal control office.

NET officers said information found at the location also led them to the illegal club that had been operating at the Uptown Music Club at 125 N. Saginaw Street. Detectives allegedly found cocaine next to a music sound board, a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun in a guitar case and other drug-related material.

One of the suspects arrested is named in a lease for the club address but the club does not have a license and had failed city inspections. It was found in violation of fire, plumbing, electrical and building codes, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, which also alleged that it hadhosted an illegal rave party on Aug. 16.

“With overdoses still on the rise, especially with cocaine, I am proud of our detectives from NET for bringing both their illegal drug dealing and illegal club to an end,” said Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. “Drugs have no boundaries, and these dealers surely had an impact on all communities throughout the county. Hopefully, their boundaries will soon be within the confines of a jail cell for their actions.”

The suspects face multiple drug related offenses. Steven Michael Robiadek, 35, of Clarkston is charged with one count of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotic), 50 to 449 grams; delivery/manufacture of a schedule 1, 2, or 3 drug; possession of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic less than 25 grams; and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. The charges are felonies, which carry a maximum penalty of up to a 20 years and $250,000 fine.

Thomas David Miller, 36, of Pontiac is charged with count 1, controlled substance – delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin or another narcotic) 50 to 449 grams; count 2, controlled substance – delivery/manufacture (Schedule 1, 2, and 3) and maintaining a drug house.

James Crawford Walker, 28, of Oxford is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, heroin or another narcotic) less than 25 grams. The offense is a felony, which carries up to four years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Robiadek, Miller and Walker were arraigned in front of Magistrate Mike Bosnic at 52-1 District Court in Novi. Robiadek's bond was set at $150,000. Miller's bond was set at $30,000. Walker was given a $15,000 personal bond.

The three defendants have a pretrial conference at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Pontiac's 50th District Court and preliminary exams at 9 a.m. on Sept. 15.

