Clarkston man killed in freak tree accident

A 41-year-old Clarkston man was killed Monday night when a tree fell on top of his car, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was driving a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country south on Williams Lake Road in White Lake Township, approaching Vanden Drive, about 6 p.m. when a large tree on the west side of the road fell on the vehicle.

A passenger, an 18-year-old stepdaughter, had to be cut out of the vehicle by emergency personnel and was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Her stepfather was pronounced dead at the scene, White Lake Township Lt. Matthew Ivory said.