Driver suspected of overdosing crashes into 2 cars in Rochester Hills, police say

A Rochester Hills man was jailed after crashing into two cars during a suspected drug overdose, said Oakland County Sheriff's officials.

Witnesses told deputies the 52-year-old struck a vehicle waiting to turn left from Crooks to Hamlin at about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday then continued and hit a second one traveling south on the same road, police said in a statement.

The two motorists had minor injuries and were treated at the scene, investigators said.

Responding deputies found the driver unresponsive; they pulled him out with help from a witness and started performing CPR.

"While performing life saving measures deputies determined the subject was suffering an overdose and administered two doses of Narcan (Naloxone)," officials wrote.

The man was transported to Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and had his blood drawn.

Meanwhile, authorities learned his driver's license had expired and he had "three prior convictions for operating under the influence of alcohol or narcotics dating back to 2008 out of Rochester Hills, New Baltimore and Lapeer," the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver was held in the Oakland County Jail pending the results of a toxicology report.