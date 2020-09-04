Howell man fatally crushed by dump truck at construction site

Highland Township — A 49-year-old Howell man died Thursday afternoon after being crushed by his dump truck at a construction site in northern Oakland County, police said.

The fatal workplace accident took place about 2:30 p.m. at a pipeline construction site in the area of Woodruff Lake Road and Center Road in Highland Township. That's north of Middle and west of North Milford Road.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the man's death.

The man was crushed by the dump truck he was operating.

Police say the man stood outside of his truck between a pile of wooden road mats, used on construction sites, and the front driver side of the truck. An excavator spun to load the truck, and hit a pile of the wooden mats. One of the mats pushed the man onto the truck, crushing him between the truck and the mat.

Workers at the site pulled the man from between the truck and the mat. Medics transported him to Huron Valley Hospital. There he would from his injuries.

Oakland County Medical Examiner has taken custody of the man's body and will conduct an autopsy. Police have reported the incident as a workplace safety matter to Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or MI-OSHA.

In 2019, there were 37 MI-OSHA-related deaths in Michigan. Thus far in 2020, not including Thursday's incident, there have been 17.