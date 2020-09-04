Woman fatally shot at Springfield Township home

Oakland County Sheriff's officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a 60-year-old woman reported Thursday in Springfield Township.

A 50-year-old man called 911 at about 5:52 p.m. and said “I just killed my girlfriend” then hung up, investigators said in a statement.

When responding deputies found him standing in the driveway outside the home, he said: “I shot her. I killed her.”

Inside, deputies saw a 60-year-old woman lying on the floor unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. An emergency room doctor at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac pronounced her dead.

Authorities recovered a .380 semi-automatic handgun allegedly used in the shooting on a table in the basement.

Sheriff's officials said the victim "is believed to be the suspect’s live in girlfriend," but did not release other details.

The suspect was held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges. An arraignment was expected Friday or Saturday, officials said.