2 found dead in West Bloomfield home; police 'not looking for suspects'

West Bloomfield Township — After a man and a woman were found dead Friday by a family member in their West Bloomfield home, police are "not looking for suspects" as they complete the investigation.

The deaths of the woman, 62, and the man, 74, were reported Friday afternoon about 2:45 p.m., said Curtis Lawson, deputy chief of West Bloomfield Township Police Department.

They were found in the lower level of their home on Pinewood Trail, which is south of Maple and east of Haggerty.

Lawson said a family member received a concerning text or call while at work. It was from one of the victims, and they were asking him to come to the house.

He did, and found the victims dead.

"We're not looking for suspects," Lawson said.

The investigation is still active and evidence from the scene is being processed.