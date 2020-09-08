Boyfriend charged in Springfield Twp. woman's fatal shooting

Springfield Township — A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 60-year-old woman in the township, officials said Tuesday.

Vincent Merrill was arraigned Sunday in 52-1st District Court in Novi on a count of first-degree murder and a count of felony firearm, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

A magistrate ordered Merrill held without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Monday in 52-2nd District Court in Clarkston. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Authorities accuse Merrill of killing his live-in girlfriend Thursday.

Deputies went to the home Merrill shared with his girlfriend after he allegedly called 911 at about 5:52 p.m. and told dispatchers “I just killed my girlfriend” before hanging up, according to authorities.

They found Merrill standing in the home's driveway. He allegedly told deputies: “I shot her. I killed her.”

Deputies went into the home and found a 60-year-old woman on the floor unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. An emergency room doctor at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac pronounced her dead.

Investigators recovered a .380 semi-automatic handgun they suspect Merrill used in the shooting on a table in the home's basement.

