Northville police seek tips in hit & run that killed skateboarder, 20

Northville — Police are asking the public for help to identify the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 20-year-old man last week.

Dominic Duhn was struck while he was skateboarding at about 11:37 p.m Thursday on Sheldon Road south of Six Mile, officials said.

The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Sheldon. Investigators said the vehicle likely has heavy damage to its windshield.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect driver should call Northville Police at (248) 349-9400 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

