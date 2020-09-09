Pontiac robbery victim dies; 3 may face enhanced charges

Pontiac — Two brothers and a woman jailed last week for a strong-arm robbery of a Pontiac couple are expected to face additional charges up to murder following the death of one victim.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports Omar Harland, 52, of Pontiac died Friday in MacLaren Hospital of blunt force injuries to the head suffered in the Sept. 2 street robbery.

He and a 41-year-old woman were at the corner of Baldwin and Poplar in the early morning hours when the woman said a pickup truck stopped and two men and a woman jumped out and attacked them. The woman was robbed of her purse and Harland was left bloody in the grass.

While deputies were taking a report from the female victim, she pointed out the pickup truck as it drove past. Deputies arrested Angela Marie Sabo, 43, of Pontiac; Steve Allen Porter 47, of Pontiac; and Sean Andrew Porter, 51, of Eastpointe. All were charged with assault to do great bodily harm less than murder and robbery.

With Harland’s death, it is likely one or more of the defendants will also be facing a homicide charge, detectives said.

