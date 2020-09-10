SUBSCRIBE NOW
OAKLAND COUNTY

Southfield Public Schools resumes food distribution for families in need

Christine Ferretti
The Detroit News
Southfield Public Schools on Friday will resume distributing produce boxes for families in need.                                         

Food boxes will be provided on a first come, first served basis from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology, 24675 Lahser.

The district and Perfect Pack will distribute cases of produce to families, part of the Farmers to Families program. Dairy products will be added Friday, and protein on Sept. 25.

The partnership between Southfield Public Schools and Perfect Pack is provided as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers to Families program. 

The distribution will be offered once a week on Fridays through Oct. 30. Dairy products will be included in boxes passed out Friday and Sept. 18. Protein will be added with the distribution scheduled for Sept. 25. 

Families seeking food donations are asked to enter the high school parking lot through the 10 Mile Road entrance near the football field. They will be instructed to open the trunks of their vehicles for the produce case to be placed inside and exit the lot through the 10 Mile Road exit near the school's baseball field. 

