12-year-old boy shot and killed in Oak Park

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday in an incident of suspected child's play with a gun, Oak Park police said.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 10000 block of Saratoga. Police were dispatched to the home on a report of a person shot and arrived to find the boy with a gunshot wound. Police officers and EMS medics performed emergency medical measures on the child before he was transported to Providence Hospital.

The 12-year-old was pronounced dead after unsuccessful lifesaving measures performed by doctors and other hospital staff.

The identity of the child is not being released at this time, said Oak Park Police Lt. Troy Taylor. Police said a preliminary investigation of the boy's shooting death indicates it stemmed from gun play among juveniles at the home.

Taylor said police are questioning a number of people at the home.

"We're talking to everybody involved," he said. "We're talking to witnesses, occupants of the house. We still have to figure out (what happened)."