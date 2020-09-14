Novi man arrested for over 50,000 files of child pornography

An Oakland County man has been charged with five counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

Andrew Joseph Keith, 27, was arrested by Michigan State Police on Thursday at his home in Novi. Police say their investigation began earlier this year after he was suspected of having more than 50,000 files of child pornography.

Keith was arraigned Friday at 52-1 District Court in Novi on the five counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and also on five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Keith is being held at the Oakland County Jail with a $25,000 cash bond.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about the safe use of the internet and to report to CyberTipline if anyone has information regarding possible child sexual exploitation.