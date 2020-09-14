Teen shot party guest at Brandon Township home, police say

A 17-year-old Brandon Township resident is facing charges after he allegedly opened fire early Monday during a large party at his home, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said.

Deputies and township fire officials were called to the 1500 block of Perry Lake at about 2 a.m. following gunshots reported outside, investigators said in a statement.

More than 100 people between the ages of 15 and 20 had gathered for a party there. The 17-year-old resident, whose parents were out of town, told deputies "that originally 15 people were invited but someone posted the party on social media and over 100 people showed up," according to the release.

After an argument erupted among the attendees, someone broke a window and the 17-year-old "retrieved a 9 mm handgun and fired multiple rounds," sheriff's officials reported.

An 18-year-old Flint man was struck in the right arm and sustained cuts from the glass.

"The victim stated that he had engaged in a verbal argument with someone prior to his being shot," authorities said. "Two handguns were reported stolen from the residence and have not been recovered."

The shooting victim was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital for his gunshot wound and was treated and released.

The 17-year-old was held at the Oakland County Jail pending formal charges, officials said Monday.