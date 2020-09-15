Oakland County man hits $2M Michigan Lotto jackpot

Waterford Township — An Oakland County man is $2 million, minus taxes, richer, after hitting the jackpot in a Michigan Lottery game called Hit the Jackpot, the lotto system said Tuesday.

The man, who will remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Speedway gas station at 3510 Elizabeth Lake Road, the Michigan Lottery said in a statement. That's just off Cass Lake Road, west of M-59.

The winner told Lotto officials, in an interview, that he stops by the store every Friday to buy instant tickets for himself, "as a treat."

On this particular day, he bought a $20 ticket. He scratched and scratched and soon realized he had hit the jackpot.

He took the money as a lump-sum payment, bringing home about $1.3 million of the cash. He told Lotto officials he will buy a home, pay debts and invest the remainder.

Hit the Jackpot started in June and has already paid out $41 million, the Lotto system says. It still has more than $33 million left to give, including another $2 million jackpot.