State police seek tips on AWOL donkey in Oakland County

Rose Township — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help to find an AWOL ass in Oakland County.

Officials said a donkey named Chloe and a horse escaped Sunday night from a pen along Buckhorn Road in Rose Township.

They said in tweet Tuesday the horse was found and returned home, but the evasive equine "could not give police any information on Chloe’s location or plans."

Anyone who spots the dodging donkey should call the state police's Metro North Post at (248) 584-5740.

