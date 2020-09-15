Teen charged as juvenile in gun death of 12-year-old in Oak Park

Oakland County prosecutors are charging a 15-year-old suspect as a juvenile with manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old Oak Park boy.

Oak Park public safety Lt. Troy T. Taylor said the teen was being charged Tuesday afternoon at the Oakland County Children’s Village during a hearing via Zoom.

The 12-year-old boy was shot Monday with a gun at a home on the 10000 block of Saratoga.

Police were dispatched to the home on a report of a person shot and arrived to find the boy with a gunshot wound. Police officers and EMS medics performed emergency medical measures on the child before he was transported to Providence Hospital.

The 12-year-old was pronounced dead after unsuccessful lifesaving measures performed by doctors and other hospital staff.

Taylor said the suspect's mother is dating the victim's father.

Preliminary investigation of the incident from Oak Park Investigators determined that there was gunplay among juveniles within the residence that resulted in the shooting.

In a message to parents late Monday, Grosse Pointe Public School System officials identified the victim as LaDamien Williams, a seventh grader at Parcells Middle School.

