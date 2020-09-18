Bicyclist dies after being struck by SUV in Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills — A 37-year-old Livonia man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike, police said Friday.

The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday on Middle Belt Road near Liberty and between Grand River Avenue and Shiawasse, according to authorities.

Investigators said a Ford Explorer struck a bicyclist in the roadway as both were traveling south on Middle Belt south of Liberty.

The SUV's driver stopped to give aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver is cooperating with investigators. They also said it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash should call the Farmington Hills Police Department's Command Desk at (248) 871-2610.

