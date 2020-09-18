Motorcyclist drove 100 mph before crashing, losing foot on I-75, state police say

Michigan State Police said speed and alleged drunken driving led to a motorcyclist crashing and losing a foot Friday on Interstate 75 in northern Oakland County.

The rider "was operating his motorcycle over 100 MPH when he lost control" near Grange Hall Road in Holly at about 3:30 p.m., state police reported on Twitter.

The 26-year-old Swartz Creek resident "hit the right side guardrail and in the process his left foot was amputated," the agency wrote.

The man was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, state police said. A search warrant was requested to obtain a blood sample.

"This investigation is continuing. Again, excessive speed and impaired driving is the cause of this crash," MSP tweeted. "While he survived the crash, his life will never be the same. Please drive Michigan safely this weekend."

Part of I-75's southbound side was closed for nearly two hours as authorities tended to the crash scene.