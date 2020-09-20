Two Oak Park High students dead in Southfield car crash

A group of six students from Oak Park High School were involved in a fatal car crash on Friday evening, Southfield Police said.

A vehicle with the six teens rolled over at 24300 Telegraph Road near 10 Mile Road in Southfield around 9 p.m. Friday

A 17-year-old male and another male whose age is unknown were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Another male remains in critical condition.

The other three 17-year-old males were treated for non-life threatening injuries at a hospital.

The Southfield Police Department is still investigating the crash.

Oak Park High School released a statement on it's Facebook page saying the school will not yet release the names or details of injuries yet in respect to the families.

"This is a tragic event that affects our entire school community," the statement read.

The school provided support counseling for families, students and staff Saturday afternoon.