Trooper pepper sprays driver stopped for speeding; loaded gun found in vehicle

A 25-year-old Detroit man was arrested Saturday after a Michigan State police trooper pepper sprayed him during a traffic stop, officials said.

Police said they found a loaded gun under the driver's seat of his vehicle.

The trooper pulled the man over at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 696 near Woodward in Royal Oak for driving 91 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to authorities.

As he spoke to the driver, the trooper said the man was acting suspiciously.

The driver reached between his legs and the trooper grabbed his arms and pulled him from the vehicle. The driver resisted the trooper, who then used pepper spray. The man then complied with commands.

More troopers arrived and searched the man's vehicle. They found a loaded handgun under the driver's seat.

Authorities took the man to a hospital to be examined. Once he was medically cleared, troopers took the man to jail to await charges.

