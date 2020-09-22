Stealing signs: Bloomfield Twp. police investigate thefts of Trump, Biden campaign material

Bloomfield Township — With the 2020 presidential election exactly six Tuesdays away, police in one suburban Detroit township are investigating dueling thefts of campaign signs for President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday night, Bloomfield Township police were called to the 1000 block of Atkinson for the theft of two "Trump for President" signs, police said.

The homeowner told police that security cameras caught two women running off with the two Trump signs on his front lawn. Police say the women left in a light-colored SUV, but offered no further description.

Last week, at about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 16, police took a call from the 1000 block of Hickory Bark Lane. The homeowner said that someone stole his Biden-Harris campaign sign, likely between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Police offered no suspect description.