Troy police seek tips in Chipotle restaurant armed robbery

Troy — Police are asking the public for help to identify the two people who robbed a restaurant Monday.

The incident happened at about 8:40 p.m. at the Chipotle restaurant at 3129 Crooks near West Big Beaver, according to authorities.

Two masked men — one armed with a handgun — approached an employee who was taking the trash out behind the restaurant. The man pointed his gun at the employee, escorted him inside and demanded money, police said.

No one was injured and the restaurant closed at 8 p.m., so there were no customers inside.

Police said the men were 20 to 30 years old.

The armed man is described as 6 feet to 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds to 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a red ski mask, black gloves and black pants. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.

The other man is described as 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds to 180 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black and white mask or bandana, black gloves and black pants. He was carrying a black Wayne State University drawstring backpack.

Anyone with information about the robbery hould call Troy police at (248) 524-3477.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez