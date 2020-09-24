2 injured early Thursday morning in Commerce Twp. house explosion

A Commerce Township house explosion early Thursday has injured two men, officials said.

Firefighters with four municipal departments and Oakland County sheriff's deputies were called at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the 3000 block of Arbutus near Commerce and Newtown roads on a report of an explosion at an occupied house, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities saw flames inside the house. Deputies did not locate anyone inside, officials said.

However, two men, both in their mid- to late 20s, were found outside the home. One was taken to a hospital where he is listed in serious condition, police said. The other was taken to a different hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Firefighters found several large propane tanks in the garage near where the fire appears to have started, according to investigators.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

