Police: Sex offender exploited 8-year-old Oakland County girl

A Kansas sex offender has been charged with exploiting an 8-year-old Bloomfield Township girl and possessing explicit pictures of her, investigators announced Thursday.

The child's mother contacted the Bloomfield Township Police Department on June 23 after she learned the girl had an inappropriate relationship with someone who called himself “John” through playing the online game Roblox, officials said in a statement.

"John was able to persuade the caller’s daughter to send him videos of her in exchange for online currency used in the game," according to the release.

Township investigators checked the iPad the girl used and quickly found more than 20 videos of her "in various stages of undress," police reported.

Through a forensic audit and several search warrants, authorities identified “John” as Clinton McElroy, a 48-year-old resident of Ellis, Kansas.

Township police contacted the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators there confirmed they had arrested McElroy, a registered sex offender, for a similar offense in 2017.

Local authorities executed a search warrant at his house Sept. 17 and arrested him. He was arraigned the next day on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated Internet trading in child pornography, police said.

McElroy remains in the Ellis County Jail on a $1 million bond.