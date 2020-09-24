MSP: Ferndale traffic stop leads to arrest, fraud probe

A single traffic stop in Ferndale this week led to an arrest, the recovery of an illegally-held weapon and a fraud investigation, Michigan State Police announced Thursday.

Troopers pulled over a vehicle on Eight Mile near Woodward Avenue about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday for "a window tint violation and a plate that expired in 2017," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.

During the stop, the driver said he had a handgun on his hip but did not have a concealed pistol license, according to the post.

The 24-year-old Detroit man was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, driving on a suspended license and having an unregistered firearm, state police said.

Meanwhile, a search of his car led troopers to find "many items indicating fraudulent activity including multiple I.D. cards, debit cards and unemployment debit cards," the agency tweeted.

A fraud investigation is ongoing, and the driver remained jailed Thursday.