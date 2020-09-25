Flint man dies in single vehicle rollover crash on I-75 in Oakland County

Holly — Michigan State Police are investigating an early Friday morning fatal rollover crash that involved a single vehicle.

Troopers were called at about 4:30 a.m. to Interstate 75 near Grange Hall Road for a report of a rollover crash.

According to preliminary investigation, a vehicle was traveling southbound on I-75 when the driver, a Flint man, lost control and rolled over the vehicle. The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, police said.

Troopers found the man about 40 yards from where the vehicle came to rest, they said.

Officials said it appears excessive speed and failure to wear a seat belt were factors in the crash.

Police have not yet informed the man's next of kin.

