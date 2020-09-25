Pontiac man's fingers severed in attack; 3 charged

Three people have been charged in an attack on a Pontiac man that left him with severed fingers, Oakland County sheriff's officials announced Friday.

A deputy returning to the Pontiac substation spotted the victim soon after the incident about 11 p.m. Monday, when the 38-year-old drove his SUV onto the curb outside the Waterford Regional Fire Department across the street. He fell out covered in blood and missing four digits on his right hand, investigators said in a statement.

The man reported he had met up with a woman and her boyfriend at an apartment in the 100 block of Mechanic. The woman, identified as Patricia Osborn, later told authorities the pair planned to buy drugs from him, according to the sheriff's office.

When all three were in the apartment, a fourth person knocked on the door, according to the release.

"Once inside, the suspect began to assault the victim with a large crescent wrench which led to the victim having four of his fingers severed on his right hand," sheriff's officials said.

The victim alleged Osborn and her boyfriend also assaulted him in a set-up he believed was "possible retaliation as the main suspect had been shot the day prior to this incident and the victim may have been the one responsible for the shooting," authorities wrote.

The man was rushed to McLaren Oakland Hospital, then transferred to University Hospital in Ann Arbor due to the severity of his injuries.

Besides a bloody knife, investigators recovered three fingers inside the apartment and the fourth in a grassy area outside after it was allegedly in Osborn's purse. Doctors could only reattach one of the digits.

Deputies arrested Osborn, 56, who had previously been charged with receiving stolen property and domestic violence, and the two other men, Patrick Fredrick-Deon Leak, 40, and Henry Rahsaun Simms, 22.

Leak's criminal history includes convictions for armed robbery, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a weapons violation, while Simms has previously been charged with domestic violence, officials said.

All three were arraigned Friday in Pontiac's 50th District Court on felony charges of armed robbery and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Judge Ronda Fowlkes Gross set bond at $40,000 for Osborn, $50,000 for Simms and $85,000 for Leak.

They are due back in court on Oct. 6.