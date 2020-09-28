Rochester Hills man punched resident, resisted arrest, police say

A 24-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a resident at his home, then resisted arrest, Oakland County sheriff's officials said.

The victim reported he was returning to Gerard Avenue about 8 p.m. after picking up a pizza when the other man walked up the driveway, "harassing him about having blue lights on the exterior of his residence" supporting police and "yelling 'the cops know where the white b------ are at.'"

When the resident unlocked the front door and went inside, the other man followed the 30-year-old in and punched him in the back of his head, investigators said in a statement. The suspect then broke the door's window and ran away.

The resident called 911; a sheriff's deputy canvassing the area found the suspect based on his description. The 24-year-old initially complied when the deputy started to arrest him, then ran off, according to the release.

The deputy "deployed his Taser successfully and took him into custody without further incident," officials said. "The victim/homeowner positively identified the suspect as the person who assaulted him."

The suspect, whose criminal history includes convictions in Florida for robbery, aggravated assault with a weapon, and drug offenses, remains in the Oakland County Jail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in 52-3 District Court on one count each of first-degree home invasion and resisting a police officer.