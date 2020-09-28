Double rainbow shines over Southfield skyline

The Detroit News

Those outside in or near Southfield late Monday afternoon were treated to a rare vision over the city's skyline.

As the sun shone through after a rainy afternoon, a double rainbow could be seen in the late-day sky.

A rainbow is formed when light strikes water droplets. Double rainbows are caused by light being reflected twice inside the raindrops, according to nationalgeorgraphic.org.

A typical rainbow is a spectrum of colors that include red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet. As a result of the second reflection, the colors in the secondary rainbow are reversed, the website says. Red is on the inside and violet is on the outside.

The next few days will bring a mix of sun, clouds and some showers to Metro Detroit. The National Weather Service predicts sunny skies and a high of 64 Tuesday, followed by a chance of rain Wednesday and a high of 65.

For Thursday, the weather service expects cooler temperatures, with a high of 60 and an increasing chance of rain in the afternoon.